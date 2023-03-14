Cowboys Prioritizing Re-Signing LB Leighton Vander Esch

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the Cowboys are prioritizing re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch.

Werder explains that if the Cowboys are able to sign Vander Esch, “it would probably be cost-prohibitive in terms of them contending for Bobby Wagner.”

The Cowboys have also shown interest in Bears free agent LB Nicholas Morrow.

Vander Esch, 27, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season. He later agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

In 2022, Vander Esch appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 90 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

