Cowboys Promoting Al Harris To Assistant Head Coach

Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys are expected to promote DBs coach Al Harris to Assistant Head coach.

The Cowboys previously blocked Harris from interviewing for a job on Dan Quinn’s Commanders staff this offseason, so it’s not surprising that they had bigger plans for Harris.

Harris has done a great job with the Cowboys secondary in recent years and could be in contention for a defensive coordinator job in the near future.

Harris, 49, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 1997. He played for the Buccaneers, Eagles, Packers, Dolphins and Rams over the course of 15 seasons.

Harris took his first coaching job in 2012 as an intern for the Dolphins. From there he held multiple positions for the Chiefs and spent a year at FAU before the Cowboys hired him as their defensive backs coach in 2020.