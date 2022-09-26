Cowboys Promoting OL Jason Peters, Elevating Two Others

According to Michael Gehlken, the Dallas Cowboys are promoting veteran OL Jason Peters to the active roster.

He’s expected to make his season debut on Monday Night Football against the Giants.

Gehlken adds the Cowboys are elevating QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster as standard elevations. They’ll return to the practice squad without needing to clear waivers.

Peters, 40, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of 2020 and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

In 2021, Peters appeared in 15 games for the Bears, starting each. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 21 overall tackle out of 83 qualifying players.