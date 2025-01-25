Cowboys QB Coach Scott Tolzien Expected To Move On

Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys QB coach Scott Tolzien is expected to move on from the team, as his contract has expired.

Tolzien, 37, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2011. The Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the 49ers.

From there, Tolzien played for the Packers and Colts before deciding to retire following the 2018 season.

Tolzien spent a year at Wisconsin as a coaching analyst before joining the Cowboys’ staff as an assistant coach in 2020. He was promoted to the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2023.

For his career, Tolzien appeared in 10 games and completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards, two touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown.

We will have more on Tolzien as it becomes available.