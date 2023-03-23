Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Signs Franchise Tag

According to Todd Archer, Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has signed his franchise tag.

This locks him in for the 2023 season at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

The two sides have until July 17 to work out an extension, otherwise Pollard has to play out the season on the tag.

Pollard, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him.

In 2022, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards (5.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.