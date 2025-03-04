Cowboys Re-Sign OL Brock Hoffman

The Dallas Cowboys announced they signed exclusive rights free agent OL Brock Hoffman to a contract extension on Tuesday.

Hoffman, 25, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2022. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns cut him from their taxi squad in November 2022 and he caught on with the Cowboys’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad until earning a spot on their active roster last season.

In 2024, Hoffman appeared in all 17 games and started seven times at center.