Cowboys Re-Signing DB C.J. Goodwin

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are re-signing DB C.J. Goodwin to a one-year contract.

Goodwin is one of the team’s longest-tenured players and primarily plays on special teams.

Goodwin, 34, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of California of Pennsylvania back in 2014. He bounced on and off their practice squad before signing on with the Falcons’ practice squad.

Goodwin had brief stints with the Bengals, Giants, and 49ers before signing on with the Bengals during the preseason and later signed to their practice squad. Dallas signed Goodwin off of Cincinnati’s practice squad to their active roster in October of 2018. He’s been with the team since.

In 2023, Goodwin appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded four total tackles.