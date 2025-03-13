Cowboys Re-Signing DB Israel Mukuamu To One-Year Deal

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing DB Israel Mukuamu to a one-year deal, according to Jane Slater.

Mukuamu, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in April of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,610,708 contract with the Cowboys that included a $130,708 signing bonus. He was testing free agency for the first time in his career this off-season.

In 2024, Mukuamu appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and tallied 19 total tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions.