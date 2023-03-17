Cowboys Re-Signing QB Cooper Rush To Two-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are re-signing QB Cooper Rush to a two-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Rush gets the first year of the deal fully guaranteed along with a signing bonus.

After Dak Prescott got injured earlier last season, Rush stepped in and helped the Cowboys win four straight games.

Rush, 29, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster all three seasons.

Rush signed his $2.1 million restricted free agent offer after being tendered by the Cowboys in 2020. He was later waived and claimed by the Giants, but returned to the Cowboys not long after.

In 2022, Rush appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.