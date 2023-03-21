Cowboys Re-Signing RB Rico Dowdle

According to his agency, the Cowboys are re-signing RB Rico Dowdle to a new contract.
Running it back @ricodowdle#LegendsLiveHere #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/H1FyIGZAAh
— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 21, 2023
Dowdle, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020 before catching on with the Cowboys and making the 53-man roster.
He missed the entire 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury.
In 2022, Dowdle appeared in five games for the Cowboys but did not record any statistics before being placed on injured reserve once again in October.
