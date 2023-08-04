Cowboys Re-Signing S Malik Hooker To Three-Year Extension Worth Up To $24 Million

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing S Malik Hooker to a three-year extension worth up to $24 million that includes an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million fully-guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Hooker, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts then declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys re-signed him to a two-year extension last offseason.

In 2022, Hooker appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 62 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, three interceptions, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.