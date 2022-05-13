Cowboys Release K Chris Naggar

The Dallas Cowboys announced Friday that they’ve released K Chris Naggar.

The @dallascowboys released K Chris Naggar on Friday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) May 13, 2022

Naggar, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU this past April. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal with the Jets. The Jets later opted to cut Naggar and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad just before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The Cowboys signed Naggar to a futures contract this past January.

In 2021, Naggar appeared in one game for the Browns, made one field goal, and converted one of two extra-point attempts.