Cowboys Releasing WR Michael Gallup & LB Leighton Vander Esch

Michale Gehlken reports that the Cowboys have released veteran WR Michael Gallup on Friday.

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are also releasing LB Leighton Vander Esch with a failed physical designation.

Gallup was released with a post-June 1 designation.

Dallas recently gave Gallup permission to seek out a trade but it became clear that a release was likely.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Gallup will free up $9,500,000 of cap space in June while creating $4,350,000 in dead money.

As for Vander Esch, his release produces $2,147,059 of cap space with $2.25 million of dead money.

Gallup, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. He carries a $13,850,000 cap figure in 2024 and is owed a base salary of $8.5 million.

In 2023, Gallup appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 34 passes for 418 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Vander Esch, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season. He later agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys and re-signed to another one-year, $11 million contract in 2023.

In 2023, Vander Esch appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.