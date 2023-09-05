Cowboys Restructure Contract Of DT Neville Gallimore

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys and DT Neville Gallimore agreed to a reworked contract to free up cap space ahead of the regular season.

Archer notes Dallas reduced Gallimore’s base salary from $2.7 million for 2023 down to $1.5 million, while he can earn back $750,000 through incentives.

Gallimore, 26, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

In 2022, Gallimore appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.