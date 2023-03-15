Cowboys Restructure DE DeMarcus Lawrence For $8.9M In Cap Space

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have restructured DE DeMarcus Lawrence‘s contract.

The move frees up an additional $8.89 million in cap space this season, per Archer.

Lawrence, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in July but was activated for the start of the regular season.

Lawrence still had two years left on his current deal and was owed base salaries of $19 million and $21 million when he signed a new three-year deal. He was due $15 million and $10 million over the final two seasons of the deal.

In 2022, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 65 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and three pass deflections.