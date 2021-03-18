Cowboys Sign DL Brent Urban To One-Year Deal

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Cowboys have signed DL Brent Urban to a one-year deal, per Urban’s wife. 

Urban, 29, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020. 

In 2020, Urban appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, recording 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defense. 

