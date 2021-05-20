Cowboys Sign Fourth-Round LB Jabril Cox & OT Josh Ball

The Cowboys have signed fourth-round LB Jabril Cox and OT Josh Ball, per Todd Archer.

That leaves just five members of the Cowboys’ 2021 draft class unsigned.

1 Micah Parsons LB 2 Kelvin Joseph CB 3 Osa Odighizuwa DL 3 Chauncey Golston DE 3 Nahshon Wright CB 4 Jabril Cox LB Signed 4 Josh Ball OT Signed 5 Simi Fehoko WR Signed 6 Quinton Bohanna DT Signed 6 Israel Mukuamu S Signed 7 Matt Farniok G Signed

Cox, 23, was a four-year starter at LSU and was a first-team All-American in 2018 and 2019.

Cox is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus.

During his college career at LSU, Cox recorded 316 tackles, 15 sacks, one forced fumble, 26 deflections, and nine interceptions.