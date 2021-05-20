Cowboys Sign Fourth-Round LB Jabril Cox & OT Josh Ball

The Cowboys have signed fourth-round LB Jabril Cox and OT Josh Ball, per Todd Archer.
That leaves just five members of the Cowboys’ 2021 draft class unsigned.
|1
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|2
|Kelvin Joseph
|CB
|3
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DL
|3
|Chauncey Golston
|DE
|3
|Nahshon Wright
|CB
|4
|Jabril Cox
|LB
|Signed
|4
|Josh Ball
|OT
|Signed
|5
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Quinton Bohanna
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Israel Mukuamu
|S
|Signed
|7
|Matt Farniok
|G
|Signed
Cox, 23, was a four-year starter at LSU and was a first-team All-American in 2018 and 2019.
Cox is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus.
During his college career at LSU, Cox recorded 316 tackles, 15 sacks, one forced fumble, 26 deflections, and nine interceptions.
