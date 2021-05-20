Cowboys Sign Fourth-Round LB Jabril Cox & OT Josh Ball

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Cowboys have signed fourth-round LB Jabril Cox and OT Josh Ball, per Todd Archer.

That leaves just five members of the Cowboys’ 2021 draft class unsigned. 

1 Micah Parsons LB  
2 Kelvin Joseph CB  
3 Osa Odighizuwa DL  
3 Chauncey Golston DE  
3 Nahshon Wright CB  
4 Jabril Cox LB Signed
4 Josh Ball OT Signed
5 Simi Fehoko WR Signed
6 Quinton Bohanna DT Signed
6 Israel Mukuamu S Signed
7 Matt Farniok G Signed

 

Cox, 23, was a four-year starter at LSU and was a first-team All-American in 2018 and 2019.

Cox is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus. 

During his college career at LSU, Cox recorded 316 tackles, 15 sacks, one forced fumble, 26 deflections, and nine interceptions.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply