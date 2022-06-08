Cowboys Sign Fourth-Round TE Jake Ferguson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they have signed fourth-round TE Jake Ferguson to his rookie deal, according to Todd Archer.

He’s the final member of the team’s 2022 rookie class to sign their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Tyler Smith OT Signed 2 Sam Williams DE Signed 3 Jalen Tolbert WR Signed 4 Jake Ferguson TE Signed 5 Matt Waletzko OT Signed 5 DaRon Bland CB Signed 5 Damone Clark LB Signed 5 John Ridgeway DT Signed 6 Devin Harper LB Signed

Ferguson, 23, was redshirted as a freshman at Wisconsin back in 2017. He led the team in receiving and was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He then led the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns in 2021 and was named First Team All-Big Ten.

During his four years with the Badgers, Ferguson started 36 of 47 games and caught 145 passes for 1,618 yards (11.2 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.