Cowboys Sign Fourth-Round TE Jake Ferguson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they have signed fourth-round TE Jake Ferguson to his rookie deal, according to Todd Archer.
He’s the final member of the team’s 2022 rookie class to sign their deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Tyler Smith
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Sam Williams
|DE
|Signed
|3
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|Signed
|5
|DaRon Bland
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Damone Clark
|LB
|Signed
|5
|John Ridgeway
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Devin Harper
|LB
|Signed
Ferguson, 23, was redshirted as a freshman at Wisconsin back in 2017. He led the team in receiving and was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020.
He then led the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns in 2021 and was named First Team All-Big Ten.
During his four years with the Badgers, Ferguson started 36 of 47 games and caught 145 passes for 1,618 yards (11.2 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.
