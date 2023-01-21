Cowboys Make Four Moves, Sign OL Aviante Collins To 53-Man Roster

Michael Gehlken reports that the Cowboys are signing OL Aviante Collins to their active roster and waiving CB Trayvon Mullen in a corresponding move.

The team is also elevating CB Xavier Rhodes and OL Brock Hoffman from the practice squad for their game against the 49ers.

Collins, 29, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason and he wound up joining the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In 2022, Collins appeared in two games for the Cowboys at tackle.