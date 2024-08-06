Cowboys Sign Three Players

The Dallas Cowboys have signed LB Nick Vigil, LB Darius Harris and DT Albert Huggins to contracts on Tuesday, according to Todd Archer.

Vigil, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

Vigil caught on with the Jets last year for a brief period of time before returning to the Vikings.

In 2023, Vigil appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.