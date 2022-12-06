Cowboys Signing CB Mackensie Alexander To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing CB Mackensie Alexander to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Dallas’ practice squad now includes:
- C Alec Lindstrom (Injured)
- WR Dontario Drummond
- RT Aviante Collins
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- LB Malik Jefferson
- S Tyler Coyle
- OL Isaac Alarcon
- RB Qadree Ollison
- WR Brandon Smith
- C Dakoda Shepley
- WR Dennis Houston
- TE Seth Green
- DB Kendall Sheffield
- OT Alex Taylor
- WR Antonio Callaway
- C Brock Hoffman
- DE Takkarist McKinley
- CB Mackensie Alexander
Alexander, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings out of Clemson back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals.
Alexander was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to his original team. He signed on with the Dolphins back in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
In 2021, Alexander appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 51 total tackles, no interceptions, and five passes defended.
