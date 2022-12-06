Cowboys Signing CB Mackensie Alexander To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing CB Mackensie Alexander to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Mackensie Alexander

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

  1. C Alec Lindstrom (Injured)
  2. WR Dontario Drummond
  3. RT Aviante Collins
  4. S Juanyeh Thomas
  5. LB Malik Jefferson
  6. S Tyler Coyle
  7. OL Isaac Alarcon
  8. RB Qadree Ollison
  9. WR Brandon Smith
  10. C Dakoda Shepley
  11. WR Dennis Houston
  12. TE Seth Green
  13. DB Kendall Sheffield
  14. OT Alex Taylor
  15. WR Antonio Callaway
  16. C Brock Hoffman
  17. DE Takkarist McKinley
  18. CB Mackensie Alexander

Alexander, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings out of Clemson back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals. 

Alexander was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to his original team. He signed on with the Dolphins back in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Alexander appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 51 total tackles, no interceptions, and five passes defended.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply