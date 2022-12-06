Cowboys Signing CB Mackensie Alexander To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing CB Mackensie Alexander to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

C Alec Lindstrom (Injured) WR Dontario Drummond RT Aviante Collins S Juanyeh Thomas LB Malik Jefferson S Tyler Coyle OL Isaac Alarcon RB Qadree Ollison WR Brandon Smith C Dakoda Shepley WR Dennis Houston TE Seth Green DB Kendall Sheffield OT Alex Taylor WR Antonio Callaway C Brock Hoffman DE Takkarist McKinley CB Mackensie Alexander

Alexander, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings out of Clemson back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals.

Alexander was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to his original team. He signed on with the Dolphins back in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Alexander appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 51 total tackles, no interceptions, and five passes defended.