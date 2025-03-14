Cowboys Signing DE Dante Fowler To One-Year, $8M Deal

Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys are signing DE Dante Fowler to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Fowler, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in 2020.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut in 2021 that voided the remainder of his deal and he later joined the Cowboys. He returned on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Washington signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Fowler appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 39 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one interception, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.

