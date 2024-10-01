Cowboys Signing DE K.J. Henry Off Bengals PS

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are signing DE K.J. Henry to a two-year contract off of the Bengals practice squad.

He’ll provide a little extra depth for them at defensive end after Dallas has been hit hard by injuries.

Henry, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers last month and then later signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.