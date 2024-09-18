Cowboys Signing DT Carlos Watkins Off Commanders PS

The Dallas Cowboys are signing DT Carlos Watkins to their roster off of the Commanders practice squad, the team announced.

He takes the place on the roster of DT Jordan Phillips, who is going on injured reserve, and provides Dallas a familiar face after spending a few seasons with the Cowboys.

Watkins, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston.

Watkins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Dallas brought him back but added him to their practice squad at the start of the season.

Watkins spent time on and off the Cowboys active roster and practice squad before signing with the Cardinals. He was limited to playing just two games for the Cardinals in 2023.

Watkins had a stint with the Rams in August before signing with the Commanders practice squad.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in two games for the Cardinals and recorded seven tackles and one sack in one start.