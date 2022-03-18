Cowboys Signing EDGE Dante Fowler

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys have agreed to a deal with DE Dante Fowler on Friday.

Fowler is reunited with former HC Dan Quinn from their time together in Atlanta.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Fowler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in 2020.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut last year that voided the remainder of his deal. He was released in February.

In 2021, Fowler appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

