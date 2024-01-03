Cowboys Signing Four Players To Practice Squad Including OT La’el Collins

According to Jon Machota, the Cowboys are signing OT La’el Collins, LB Damien Wilson, WR Racey McMath and RB SaRodorick Thompson to their practice squad.

Dallas will need to make some corresponding moves, as this would put them well over the 16-man limit.

Reports from earlier mentioned that there were some other teams in the mix to sign Collins, but it looks like the Cowboys were able to get a deal done in the end.

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

We had Collins included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.