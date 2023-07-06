Cowboys Signing K Brandon Aubrey

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are signing K Brandon Aubrey to the offseason roster.

Aubrey was most recently with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and has kicked in the league for the past two seasons. He’s a former soccer player who switched sports.

He’ll compete with Tristan Vizcaino for Dallas’ starting kicker job this summer.

Aubrey, 28, played soccer collegiately at Notre Dame and was drafted in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft in 2017 by Toronto.

He was unable to break out of the developmental system, however, and played just two seasons of professional soccer.

The Birmingham Stallions selected him as a kicker in the 2022 USFL draft and he spent two seasons with the team.

In 2022, Aubrey converted 14-15 field goal attempts and all 35 extra points for the Stallions.