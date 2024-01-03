Cowboys Signing LB Damien Wilson To Practice Squad

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have signed veteran LB Damien Wilson to their practice squad.
Here’s the Cowboys’ updated practice squad:
- T Earl Bostick
- DB Josh Butler
- RB Malik Davis
- TE Princeton Fant
- LB Malik Jefferson
- DE Durrell Johnson
- WR Tyron Johnson
- WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
- DB Sheldrick Redwine
- DT Willington Previlon
- C Billy Price
- LB Buddy Johnson
- G Adam Pankey
- C Dakoda Shepley
- WR Martavis Bryant
- DT Carl Davis
- LB Damien Wilson
Wilson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.
The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason.
In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for Carolina. He had 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
