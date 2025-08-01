Cowboys Signing OT Geron Christian

The Dallas Cowboys are signing veteran OT Geron Christian to a contract on Friday, according to his agency.

Excited to announce our very own Geron Christian (@geron_christian) is signing a contract with the #DallasCowboys ! The 7-year veteran is headed to the lone star state. pic.twitter.com/ROV8PRkcf4 — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) August 1, 2025

Christian, 28, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus when he was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

From there, he signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins where he finished out the year. Christian signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins the following year.

Christian had stints with the Texans, Browns and Rams before he returned to Cleveland last year.

In 2024, Christian appeared in five games for the Rams and Browns.

Christian was among the players who tried out for the Cowboys on Friday.