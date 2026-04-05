NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Jeffrey Lurie, Adam Peters, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters commented on the team signing both pass rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson this offseason, with both players projected to start on defense.

“Just really something we needed to address, and we did,” Peters said, via the team website. “I was actually pretty surprised we were able to get both of those guys.”

Cowboys

Jerry Jones on WR George Pickens and Cowboys owneron WRand the franchise tag: “Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans for Pickens.” ( Garafolo

Jones on K Brandon Aubrey : “I’m satisfied short of where we are with him signing the tender offer. I’m satisfied where we are there. …I’m not gonna get into what it would take b/c that’s obviously still subject of a negotiation, but we do have long-term plans (with Aubrey).” (Machota)

: “I’m satisfied short of where we are with him signing the tender offer. I’m satisfied where we are there. …I’m not gonna get into what it would take b/c that’s obviously still subject of a negotiation, but we do have long-term plans (with Aubrey).” (Machota) When asked if the team would consider re-signing LB Jadeveon Clowney : “I think Clowney is more right than I am there. It’s real hard when you look at how Clowney came on last year in the snaps he gave us. It’s real hard not to have a place there for Clowney. But you can’t have it all. You just can’t have it all. If things go right for us, we’ve already made a signing, we’ve made trades, we think that’s the better way to go and of course we got the draft. It can very easily answer some of that question. We wanted as much as anything it’s what we might do building with a player in the draft out there. And it’s getting 41 ( Donovan Ezeiruaku ) rolling. We’re pretty excited about 41. We all probably totally across the board agree we should have 41 out there more than we had him out there last year with a little more emphasis on what his skills are, which is pressure, rush and counting on that to evolve to a higher level. That’s got something to do big time with Clowney.” (Hill)

: “I think Clowney is more right than I am there. It’s real hard when you look at how Clowney came on last year in the snaps he gave us. It’s real hard not to have a place there for Clowney. But you can’t have it all. You just can’t have it all. If things go right for us, we’ve already made a signing, we’ve made trades, we think that’s the better way to go and of course we got the draft. It can very easily answer some of that question. We wanted as much as anything it’s what we might do building with a player in the draft out there. And it’s getting 41 ( ) rolling. We’re pretty excited about 41. We all probably totally across the board agree we should have 41 out there more than we had him out there last year with a little more emphasis on what his skills are, which is pressure, rush and counting on that to evolve to a higher level. That’s got something to do big time with Clowney.” (Hill) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo) Ohio State S Caleb Downs, LB Sonny Styles and LB Arvell Reese are visiting the Cowboys. (Clarence Hill)

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on QB Jalen Hurts : “I love Jalen. There’s no bigger fan of Jalen than me. Clutch gene, absolutely. MVP the Super Bowl 13 months ago. Should have been MVP the Super Bowl right before that. Exceptional and … incredibly dedicated to the game, to winning and being a huge winner. And I love everything about him.” (McLane)

on QB : “I love Jalen. There’s no bigger fan of Jalen than me. Clutch gene, absolutely. MVP the Super Bowl 13 months ago. Should have been MVP the Super Bowl right before that. Exceptional and … incredibly dedicated to the game, to winning and being a huge winner. And I love everything about him.” (McLane) Lurie on Jeff Stouland : “Stout, I think you guys know he’s like family to us, literally. And so we still talk all the time. It’s been a wonderful relationship that will continue. And it’s, he’s just a wonderful person and has a wonderful family, and we all maintain very, very close ties with Stout. It’s Sean (Mannion’s) offense that Nick and he put together. I’m so impressed with the people that they’ve put together, as well.” (Berman)

: “Stout, I think you guys know he’s like family to us, literally. And so we still talk all the time. It’s been a wonderful relationship that will continue. And it’s, he’s just a wonderful person and has a wonderful family, and we all maintain very, very close ties with Stout. It’s Sean (Mannion’s) offense that Nick and he put together. I’m so impressed with the people that they’ve put together, as well.” (Berman) Lurie on WR A.J. Brown : “We kept saying A.J.’s an Eagle. …I will just say this: DeVonta and A.J., two great receivers and also great teammates. I just want to say that. These two are wonderful to have and great teammates and great receivers. So he’s an Eagle. We’ll see what happens down the road.” (Berman)

: “We kept saying A.J.’s an Eagle. …I will just say this: DeVonta and A.J., two great receivers and also great teammates. I just want to say that. These two are wonderful to have and great teammates and great receivers. So he’s an Eagle. We’ll see what happens down the road.” (Berman) Houston K Ethan Sanchez met privately with the Eagles after his pro day. (Ryan Fowler)