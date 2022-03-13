Cowboys Signing WR Michael Gallup To Five-Year, $62.5M Deal

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million extension with WR Michael Gallup, according to Ian Rapoport.

Michael Gehlken adds that Gallup’s deal includes $27 million guaranteed.

After the Cowboys traded WR Amari Cooper to the Browns, they prioritized Gallup and WR CeeDee Lamb as the team’s top-two wide receivers.

Dallas is also expected to work to re-sign WR Cedrick Wilson in the coming weeks.

Gallup, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

In 2021, Gallup appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 35 passes for 445 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.