Cowboys & Texans Discussed Brandin Cooks Trade Up To Final Minutes Before Deadline

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that the Cowboys and Texans discussed a trade for WR Brandin Cooks up until the final minutes before today’s deadline.

However, Werder says that draft pick compensation and the $18 million guaranteed salary owed to Cooks this year could not be resolved in time for a deal to be completed.

Albert Breer reported earlier that the Texans wanted a second-round pick and another late-rounder for Cooks.

Cooks was clearly available this year and a number of teams were linked to him at different times including the Chiefs, Rams, Giants, Vikings and Packers among others.

Cooks, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston.

In 2022, Cooks has appeared in six games for the Texans and caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 235 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Cooks as the news is available.