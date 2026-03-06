Cowboys ‘Very Interested’ In Maxx Crosby, Ravens Also Team To Watch

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys are closely monitoring the trade market for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby and they “remain very interested” in a trade for the star pass rusher.

Russini adds the Ravens are also a team to watch, and GMs around the league feel Las Vegas is willing to work on a deal.

Recently, some around the league believed Crosby’s market was set to intensify after the initial asking price was thought to be too high. Teams were said to be offering packages starting with a first-round pick, and Bears, Bills and Patriots were also expected to have interest.

New Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said he wants Crosby back on the team and has had positive conversations with him recently. Spytek also said he expects Crosby back in 2026, but it seems like that could change if any teams meet their asking price.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.