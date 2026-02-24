Raiders GM John Spytek Expects Maxx Crosby Back In 2026

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has had plenty of trade speculation surrounding him this offseason, but the feeling is that Las Vegas would only entertain a move for a Micah Parsons-like return.

During his press conference ahead of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Raiders GM John Spytek threw water on the rumors and said he expects Crosby to be a Raider in 2026, per Kevin Patra.

According to James Palmer, Spytek said he has a great relationship with Crosby, as the star pass rusher is in the building everyday and they talk often.

“It’s hard to build a great team without great players,” Spytek said.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.