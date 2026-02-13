Schultz: Raiders Only Trade Maxx Crosby If They Get Micah Parsons Type Of Offer

Rumors have been swirling about whether Raiders DE Maxx Crosby wants to remain in Las Vegas, but new HC Klint Kubiak was clear about their desire to retain him.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz went on SiriusXM NFL Radio and spoke on the Crosby situation. He feels the only way the Raiders would consider moving the star pass rusher is if they get a return similar to what Dallas got for DE Micah Parsons. The Cowboys got two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark for Parsons.

“The only way the Raiders move Crosby is if they command somewhere along the lines of a Micah Parsons package,” Schultz said. “That’s the type of haul that the Raiders would have to get to even consider moving Crosby. I don’t even know if they want to move him, I’m not convinced they do.”

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.