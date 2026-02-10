Klint Kubiak: ‘No Doubt’ Raiders Want To Work With Maxx Crosby Going Forward

Rumors have gone in all directions regarding DE Maxx Crosby this offseason, as there was an anonymous rumor that he told minority owner Tom Brady he’ll never play for the franchise again.

Las Vegas introduced new HC Klint Kubiak on Tuesday, and to no surprise, it didn’t take long for him to be asked about the star pass rusher. Kubiak said he enjoyed the preliminary discussions with Crosby and claimed there’s no doubt they plan to have him a part of their success going forward.

“Loved talking ball with him,” Kubiak said, via Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “Look forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one in here this morning working out. That fired me up.”

“We want him to be a part of our success moving forward. There’s no doubt about that. He’s one of the best players in the NFL. That’s a no-brainer, to get to work with Maxx and see him continue to have success with this organization.”

Crosby was immensely frustrated with being shut down to end last season, on top of the lack of success the Raiders have had in his tenure. There’s serious buzz that he could push for a trade and the Raiders could consider it to add a bevy of draft picks to their rebuilding efforts.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.