Report: Maxx Crosby Told Tom Brady He’ll Never Play For Raiders Again

NFL reporter Jason La Canfora spoke to an anonymous NFL general manager, who dropped an explosive nugget about star Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby

“He told Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again,” the unnamed GM said. “That’s a fact. He told them he’ll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I’m not sure they’re actually going to trade him. Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up.”

Adam Schefter said Sunday, however, the Raiders have been adamant that they don’t want to trade Crosby this offseason.

If they did, Schefter says Las Vegas would need a huge package of draft picks similar to what Dallas got for trading Micah Parsons. He reiterates they hope to convince Crosby to stay.

According to Ian Rapoport, the knee injury Crosby underwent surgery for at the end of this past season could be a factor in the timing for any potential trade talks this offseason.

Crosby had meniscus surgery, and Rapoport has learned that rather than a trim, which takes a few weeks to rehab, Crosby had a full meniscus repair, which takes a few months.

As a result, he won’t be medically cleared by the time trades can become official at the start of the new NFL league year on March 11. Any team acquiring Crosby at that point wouldn’t be able to medically clear him until later.

Rapoport adds Crosby’s rehab appears to be going well and he has said he plans to be back for OTAs, but it’s another layer to the situation to consider. Rapoport notes a trade might happen closer to the NFL Draft or potentially even later in the summer.

Crosby was immensely frustrated with being shut down to end last season, on top of the lack of success the Raiders have had in his tenure. There’s serious buzz that he could push for a trade and the Raiders could consider it to add a bevy of draft picks to their rebuilding efforts.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.