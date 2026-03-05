Cowboys Waiving DT Perrion Winfrey

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are waiving DT Perrion Winfrey.

Winfrey, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract when the Browns released him following repeated off-field incidents that resulted in a two-game suspension.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad in November 2023 but was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury a month later.

He signed on with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in October 2024 ahead of its 2025 season. After finishing out the spring season, he signed with the Cowboys.

In 2025, Winfrey appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded two total tackles.