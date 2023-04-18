Cowboys Want To Sign WR CeeDee Lamb & CB Trevon Diggs To Long-Term Extensions

When appearing on 105.3 TheFan, Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones said signing WR CeeDee Lamb and CB Trevon Diggs to contract extensions is “on our radar” at some point after the 2023 NFL Draft and would like to keep them in Dallas for the next 5-6 years.

“As we move forward that’ll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft,” Jones said. “We’ve historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions. But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we’d love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be.”

Back at the NFL combine in February, Jones told reporters they’re interested in exploring extensions with Lamb and Diggs, confirming they are in their long-term plans.

“You’re always looking at something like that. …Obviously, they’re in our plans long term,” Jones said, per Michael Gehlken.

Diggs is entering the final year of his rookie contract while the Cowboys have a fifth-year option to pick up on Lamb.

The receiver market has really taken off in recent years with Tyreek Hill making a league-high $30 million per year.

Diggs is a trickier situation, given that he could be a free agent next year. Dallas could always franchise him if an extension is too difficult to get sorted out.

Lamb, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Cowboys to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recoded 59 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 14 pass defenses.