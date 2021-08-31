Cowboys Will Do ‘Due Diligence’ Regarding Cam Newton

Josina Anderson says the Cowboys will check in with newly-available QB Cam Newton now that he’s been released by the Patriots.

Anderson termed it as due diligence and added that holds true across the board with a tidal wave of players coming available today after roster cuts.

Dallas does have a hole at backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott, and Newton would be an obvious upgrade if he’s willing to take a backup role.

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him this offseason.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in June of last year and returned to New England on another one-year contract this past March. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however.

In 2020, Newton appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 513 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Newton as the news is available.