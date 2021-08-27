Cowboys Worked Out DL Breeland Speaks

The Dallas Cowboys brought in former Chiefs’ second-round pick DL Breeland Speaks for a workout on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Speaks, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.

Speaks had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later. After he was cut, he worked out for the Packers before eventually signing a futures deal with the Giants.

The Giants later opted to waive Speaks prior to training camp.

In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.