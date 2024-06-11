Cowboys Worked Out Four Players, Including CB Gareon Conley

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys worked out four players from the UFL on Tuesday, including CBs Gareon Conley and Deandre Baker.

The team also worked out linebackers Willie Harvey and Noah Dawkins, per Archer.

Archer also noted that any players from the UFL are not eligible to sign with an NFL team until next week.

Conley, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $10,467,424 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $1,892,376 in 2020.

The Raiders traded him to the Texans in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick back in 2019, after which Houston declined Conley’s fifth-year option which would have cost them $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Conley was set to be a free agent in 2021 but spent the remainder of his time with the Texans on the PUP list and on injured reserve. He did not appear in the NFL following the 2019 season and later signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL in 2023.

In 2019, Conley appeared in 14 total games for the Raiders and Texans, recording 50 total tackles, no sacks, one interception, and 13 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 55 overall cornerback out of 112 qualifying players.

We will have more on Conley and the Cowboys as it becomes available.