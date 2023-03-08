Cowboys Working On Restructuring OT Tyron Smith’s Contract

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are working on a resolution to bring back veteran OT Tyron Smith on a restructured contract.

Smith is set to make $13.6 million in the final year of his contract in 2023.

It’s worth pointing out Dallas has LT Tyler Smith and RT Terence Steele, meaning Tyron Smith may require moving inside to guard in order to stay on the roster.

Smith, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed. He is set to make a base salary of $13.6 million in the final year of his deal.

In 2022, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and started each appearance.