Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Not In Attendance At OTAs

Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is not expected to attend the team’s voluntary offseason program today as he awaits a new contract.

Michael Gehlken reports that Lamb was not in attendance for a team meeting this morning and is not expected to report to the facility anytime soon.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

