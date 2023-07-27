Dalvin Cook In Talks With Patriots About Possible Visit

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that while Dalvin Cook is set to meet with the Jets this weekend, he’s also in talks with the Patriots about setting up a potential visit at some point.

Fowler says the Jets and Patriots have shown “steady interest” in Cook since he became available.

The Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson in place as their No. 1 back, but that hasn’t stopped them from considering other options at the position. There was during the draft about them possibly taking a running in round one and it looks like they could meet with the best available player at the position at some point.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.