Dalvin Cook Not Willing To Accept Dolphins Offer Right Now

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, via DolphinsTalk.com, confirmed the Dolphins have an offer on the table for former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, but it’s not good enough for Cook to accept right now.

Darlington adds Cook isn’t in any rush to make a decision until closer to the start of training camp in a couple of weeks, and is willing to be patient in the hopes his market develops further.

For instance, it’s possible a team suffers an injury to a starting running back and needs a replacement, or a young player who’s expected to take a step forward isn’t ready.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise considering Cook remains unsigned despite a report from two weeks ago that multiple teams, including the Dolphins, had offers on the table.

Cook has previously expressed a willingness to be patient and wait for the right “value.” Other reports have said he wants to make as close to the $10.4 million he was scheduled to make in 2023 as possible.

It’s not hard to connect the dots and deduce that no teams have been willing to put that on the table for Cook so far. It’ll be interesting to see if that changes once training camp begins, or if Cook lowers his asking price.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.