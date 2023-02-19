Daniel Jones Changing Agents, Franchise Tag ‘Very Much In Play’

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Giants QB Daniel Jones is in the process of switching agents ahead of free agency.

According to Raanan, Jones is leaving CAA and is expected to join Athlete’s First. Raanan isn’t sure what impact this will have on Jones and what happens this offseason, but it’s certainly a notable development.

Meanwhile, Ryan Dunleavy is told that negotiations between the Giant and Jones “got off to a much bumpier start than expected” and the franchise tag is “very much in play” for him this offseason.

Last we heard regarding Jones, Raanan mentioned that he’s heard from sources around the team and Jones that the starting point for an extension will be more than $35 million a year. That would put him ninth among all quarterbacks now but that number will drop as more passers sign deals this offseason.

The franchise tag for Jones would be $32.416 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

