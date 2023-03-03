Daniel Jones Reportedly Seeking More Than $45M Per Year

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, citing league sources, reports that Daniel Jones and his representatives are asking for more than $45 million per year on a multi-year contract extension.

The 2023 franchise tag would run the Giants $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, which is a difference of $12.6 million.

Beyond that, Leonard notes that even if the Giants tagged Jones in back-to-back years, which would include a 20 percent increase in 2024, Jones is still seeking $8 million more on average than the two tags.

Prior reports have said that Jones was seeking $45 million per year, in part because even if it vaulted him into the top 10 for highest-paid players, he would only be there for a short period, given that several notable quarterbacks are due for huge pass increases including Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

Giants GM Joe Schoen acknowledged in an interview with NFL Media that talks will be tight from here leading up to the tag deadline.

“You’re starting to feel the time crunch a little bit,” Schoen said. “I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now. But again, there’s still time. We’re gonna circle back up again today at some point and meet with his representatives.”

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.