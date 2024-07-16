Davante Adams’ Agents Refute Recent Trade Speculation

The agents for Raiders WR Davante Adams released a statement via Adam Schefter pushing back against recent trade speculation involving the star wideout.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period.”

Trade talk around Adams isn’t anything new, as there was a lot of frustration with how things went for him and the Raiders last season. That’s been resurfaced with Netflix’s Receiver documentary showing some behind-the-scenes footage of just how frustrated Adams got.

It hasn’t helped that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers continues to tease the idea of a reunion between the two in New York, and there have been reports that the Jets looked into trading for Adams last season.

But both Adams and the Raiders brass have maintained that the plan is for him to remain with the Raiders in 2024. The other factor is Adams’ contract, and if the Raiders were going to trade Adams, it would have made sense to have done so already.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Adams appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.