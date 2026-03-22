DeAndre Hopkins Would Like To Rejoin Kyler Murray With Vikings

In a recent interview with TMZ, veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins expressed an affinity for his former quarterback in Arizona, Kyler Murray, and expressed an interest in playing with him in Minnesota.

“Kyler . . . that’s my bro, man,” Hopkins said. “Kyler is like family. Whatever I can do for someone like that — if Kyler needed me, if the Vikings need me, they know I’ll be there.”

The Vikings lost former No. 3 WR Jalen Nailor in free agency this offseason and the depth behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison is unproven. It would make a lot of sense for them to look to add a veteran presence at some point before Week 1.

Hopkins, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013 out of Clemson. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for RB David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee ended up trading him to the Chiefs in October of the 2024 season. After playing out the rest of his deal, Hopkins signed a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2025, Hopkins appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and caught 22 passes on 39 targets for 330 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.